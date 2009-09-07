Hands on: MSI X600 review

We grabbed a touch and try of the new MSI X600 ultra-slim notebook on the IFA show floor. This new lappy joins the older X-Slim models, the X320 and X340.

The MSI X600 runs Intel's latest low voltage platform (the GS45 chipset) and a Core 2 Duo chip alongside a pretty impressive spec – 500GB of storage, 4GB of memory and it boasts ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4330 3D graphics.

The notebook, which has a 15.6-inch screen, is light for its size at 2.1kg. It's also extremely thin even though it has a DVD drive – just 9mm at its thinnest point. It's not cheap, however – the top spec version has a price point of £800, while the slower, 320GB version is a more respectable £600.

As is the norm, the screen is in the 16:9 widescreen format. Res? WUXGA (1,680x1,050).

The keyboard and trackpad were perfectly usable - rather like Samsung's X-Series also announced at IFA - these thin and lights really don't skip on usability even if you are paying a premium for the notebook itself.

MSI X600 is smart and boasts a more complete set of features than a netbook. You also get the usual notebook refinements such as VGA and HDMI ports, card reader and web cam. And yep, that's eSATA, too.

The notebook will be available in both black and 'sterling silver'. Both versions run Windows Vista Home Premium and will ship in the coming days. Expect the X600 to have Windows 7 on launch, though. There's also a two-year warranty to boot.