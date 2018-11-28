How predictive analytics will transform urban living

Firstly, IoT and data go hand-in-hand. In fact, they’re almost inseparable. Together with artificial intelligence, they form a powerful solution to some of the most daunting challenges facing society today. Like any new technology, both have experienced peaks and troughs of hype over recent years and remain popular buzzwords for companies switched-on to the business value of data-driven insights. But they also play a critical role in the future of city living – and this is something that still isn’t shouted about enough.

IoT devices, whether in a company or in a city, can open up a whole new world of data. Sensors in a factory can help avoid down-time and accidents, on the shop floor data from a camera can enable retailers to understand and predict customer behaviour.

Now, think about what data from a sensor in the road could tell you about traffic flow, congestion and pedestrian footfall at different times of day, or in different weather conditions.

Take that a step further and consider the better-informed decisions and planning that could be made from those insights. That’s the thought process businesses and governments alike need to undertake: this is the data, this is what it means, this is what we can do with it.