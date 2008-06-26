New airSOUND consumer products unveiled

Surround sound from just one speaker

Orbitsound chose this year's CEDIA Expo to launch its new product range that utilises airSOUND technology.

Called the T12, the hi-fi system is a spatial stereo TV soundbar with iPod dock. To recreate stereo sound, the T12 produces natural spatial sound using airSOUND single point stereo reproduction.

The T12 is essentially a 'spatial' soundbar with integrated dock and dedicated sub that, according to its makers, can provide a big screen sound upgrade for flat screen TVs and instant iPod listening in the home.

airSOUND at CEDIA

According to its makers, airSOUND is a revolutionary single point stereo technology that delivers true stereo sound from a single speaker.

The tech has been created byAirsound LLP, a partnership created between sound technologists, development engineers, financiers and commercial licensing specialists.

Commenting on the company's CEDIA debut, Business Development Director Alan Johnson said: "We have come from launching airSOUND technology and the company just one year ago, to showing the first commercial products featuring our technology at CEDIA 08.

The industry is starting to realise the real significance of this technology; potentially it changes everything. The products on our stand represent the single most significant development in audio since the inception of stereo itself."

The T12 is available now and costs £340.