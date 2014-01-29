Lenovo unveils four new ThinkServer enterprise solutions

Lenovo has unveiled four new ThinkServer solutions aimed at providing more choice to the enterprise market.

The new range includes the 1U ThinkServer RD340 and 2U ThinkServer RD440 rack servers, the high-performance ThinkServer TD340 tower server, and the more affordable ThinkServer SA120 DAS enclosure.

The RD340 and RD440 both feature two Intel Xeon E5-2400 v2 series processors with up to 10 cores each, offering a performance boost of 25 per cent over previous ThinkServer rigs. They support up to 192GB of memory and 48TB of internal storage. Optional RAID adaptors are also available.

The new rack servers are aimed at small to medium businesses. They are available immediately for €1,029 (£849, AU$1,605) and €1,179 (£972, AU$1,839) respectively.

Performance versus price

The TD340 features similar processor and memory specs to the rack servers, but in a tower form factor. It supports up to 32TB of internal storage and has six PCIe/PCI slots. For extra reliability, this server can feature SSDs, hot-swapping, power redundancy, and RAID integration, with support for CachCade Pro2.0 with FastPath.

The SA120 is a rack-mountable DAS storage enclosure that supports twelve 3.5-inch drives and four 2.5-inch drives. Hot-swapping can be done without tools. This model is intended as a cheaper alternative to standard storage area network solutions on the market.

The TD340 and SA120 will launch in February. Prices have yet to be revealed.