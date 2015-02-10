Canon brings cloud connectivity to the imageFORMULA DR-C225W

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by having to scan the occasional receipts for an expense report, the Canon imageFORMULA DR-C225W could help. Unlike traditional flatbed scanners, the imageFORMULA's upright design saves space on a desk and the built-in WiFi reduces cable clutter.

imageFORMULA has a feed tray that can hold up to 30 sheets for scanning with scan speeds up to 25 pages per minute. Scanned files can be stored in either 150, 200, 300, 400, or 600 dpi resolution files. imageFORMULA can capture documents with 8-bit greyscale or 24-bit color.

Additionally, the imageFORMULA is capable of scanning both sides of a page in a single pass, saving businesses time.

After the scan is complete, the file is sent to PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets via WiFi. Mobile devices running iOS and Android can download the Canon CaptureOnTouch Mobile app for free.

Enterprise use

If your business documents are stored in the cloud, you can have your scans automatically routed to services like Evernote, SharePoint, Dropbox, SugarSync, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Thanks to ISIS and TWAIN drivers, you can also connect the imageFORMULA to third-party software applications.

Business travelers who need to submit expense reports containing different types of paper and different fonts will be happy to know that the imageFORMULA adjusts its settings automatically to deliver high quality scans.

"These features can improve the legibility of hard-to-read documents through clear font outlining and bolding, crop shadows and straighten scanned images," Canon said in a statement. "For mixed batches of documents, the scanner can automatically detect color sheets, as well as automatically adjust the output resolution for text sheets verses photographs."

The imageFORMULA can handle documents up to 118 inches (300 cm) long. There is also a folio mode for scanning oversized documents, up to 11 X 17 inches (27.94 X 43.18 cm).

Canon says that the scanner is intuitive. For double-sided scanning jobs, users will load sheets front-side forward. The scanner can also automatically detect if double-feeds occur to ensure that users will capture all the data they need with little intervention or oversight in the scan process.

The scanner weighs in at just under 6 pounds (2.70kg) with dimensions of 8.7 X 11.8 X 6.1 inches (22.1 X 30.0 X 15.5 cm).

The imageFORMULA DR-C225W Office Document Scanner is available now for $549 (£359 or AU$707).