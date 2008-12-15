Firmware update beats Blu-ray hackers

A new Blu-ray firmware update has fixed a flaw in the format's DRM, which made the discs susceptible to piracy.

The update is for BD+ and makes the format secure once more, after companies like SlySoft, creators of the AnyDVD HD software, bragged about finding a way around the disc's DRM.

Admittedly, someone called James on the SlySoft forums does think that the new update won't hold for long, saying that he "estimates February 2009 for the new BD+ to be defeated."

Affected movies

While the new update doesn't affect all movies, there are many new releases that it does, including: Futurama: Bender's Game, Shine A Light, and X-Files 2. The full list can be found on the SlySoft forums.

Word about the Blu-ray hack first got out in November, where folks at the Doom9 forum found a DRM get around.