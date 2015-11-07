How to ditch Windows and move to Mac

When you've decided to migrate from a Windows PC to a Mac, it's important to make sure all your settings and precious data move from one to the other as smoothly as possible.

OS X El Capitan includes a Migration Assistant designed to handle the various knotty problems that such a transfer can entail. It's not just a matter of picking up all your documents and other files from one computer and dropping them onto the other (though that will work fine for many files).

There are numerous types of data involved, many of which need to be converted or imported into new programs to work properly.

For example, the Migration Assistant takes all your email from Outlook, Outlook Express, Windows Mail or Windows Live Mail and imports it into the Mail program on your Mac.

It not only takes all the messages but also additional information about them, such as whether they've been read, flagged, forwarded or replied to.

Email's not the only difficult transfer to deal with. All contacts from Outlook, Outlook Express or Windows Contacts get imported into the Contacts app.

Calendars from Outlook are transferred to Calendar. All iTunes libraries are fully transferred; your bookmarks from the most popular Windows browsers are transferred to Safari.

User accounts

Any custom user details, such as your display picture, location and keyboard settings are also moved to the right place. Windows Migration Assistant can do this for every user account on your Windows PC.

It isn't possible, however, to merge an imported account with an existing account set up on your Mac. Each imported one needs to go into a new account, which is why it's best to use the Migration Assistant when you first set up your Mac.

You can do this by choosing 'From a Windows PC' in the Setup Assistant that appears when you first turn on your Mac. However, you can also launch Migration Assistant at any time from the Utilities folder.

Note that your Mac and Windows PC need to be connected to the same network for the Assistant to work.