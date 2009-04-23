US army funds e-bomb development

The US army has funded a Texas Tech University research program to create a high powered microwave 'e-bomb' that is able to take down computers and communications devices while leaving human beings unharmed, it was revealed this week.

The portable e-bomb measures only 15 cm in diameter and 1.5 meters long and produces a peak power of 35 MW with a pulse length of 100 to 150 nanoseconds, emitting a microwave beam in the 2- to 6-GHz range.

Flux Compression Generator

The peak pulse of the bomb lasts for only 36 billionths of an hour, with the power generated in what is called the Flux Compression Generator (FCG).

"In an FCG, the energy is primarily stored as chemical energy in an explosive like plastic C4," reports Gizmag. "It consists of a metal pipe with a helical stator coil wound inside it like a solenoid and a second smaller diameter armature tube which contains the C4 explosive, with an insulating layer between the two in a coaxial arrangement.

"Once detonated the explosive front propagates through the explosive in the armature pressing the inner pipe against the outer, rapidly compressing the magnetic field and generating a pulse of electromagnetic energy.

No word yet on when this latest military tech will be ready for use in the field.

Via: Gizmag and IEEE Spectrum