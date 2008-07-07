Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

With the Tour de France having started its epic road trip on Saturday, what better way to feel part of the action (other than being there, of course) than checking out the route on Google Maps?

The street view part of the service has been served up in easy-to-swallow chunks showing the course the cyclists will take over the next couple of weeks.

There's also a separate blog that focuses on the best scenery on this year's Tour, so head over to Lat Long for a quick spin round France that culminates at the Paris finish line.

Facebook goes (Windows) Mobile

Inveterate time-wasters will be pleased to know there's now one more way to access Facebook on the go, with the introduction of a special application for Windows-powered mobile phones.

FriendMobilizer, a free download, finally gives users of Windows Mobile and Pocket PCs the ability to poke friends, send zombies and generally annoy others from the back of the bus.

Four days to go

Alternatively, those with precious little to do could also form an orderly queue and wait outside an Apple shop for the 11 July release of the next iPhone.

In what has to be some kind of attention-seeking publicity effort, a couple and their baby began queuing on Friday at the Apple store in New York City.

Whether or not they're for real, they say they're buying iPhones for Barack Obama and John McCain, which is at least as daft as the line-sitting itself.

That's it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day's news as it breaks.