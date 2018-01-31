SoftMaker Office 2018 comes to Mac as free public beta

SoftMaker Office 2018 is coming to Mac, and you can download the public beta free today.

SoftMaker Office is an affordable alternative to Microsoft Office, with no rolling subscription. It's fully compatible with Microsoft's latest document formats, with an interface so similar there's practically no learning curve.

The software has been available for Windows, Linux and Android for some time, but this is the first time it's been available for macOS. Early adopters can take it for a spin free, and give their input before the final release later this year.

“For us, a completely new chapter begins with the Mac version of our Office suite,” said Martin Kotulla, managing director at SoftMaker. “We are confident that we can offer Mac users a great Office alternative and look forward to the testers' feedback.”

Text, slideshows, spreadsheets and more

The free edition of the suite, SoftMaker FreeOffice, has held a place in our roundup of the best free office software for years, but is only available for Windows, Linux and Android.

SoftMaker Office also includes lots of extras not found in FreeOffice, including spellchecking, an enhanced version of the Thunderbird email client, the ability to save in DOCX, PPTX and XSLX formats, and free technical support.

Download SoftMaker Office for Mac free