Blu-ray demand surge

Dixons has issued a press release today to let us know that it has seen an immediate 150 per cent increase in the numbers of customers searching for Blu-ray players, following the demise of the HD DVD format earlier this week.



Dixons.co.uk has withdrawn all models of HD-DVD player since yesterday’s announcement.

HD DVD - high street offers



Managing director at Dixons, deVere Forster, comments: "This is good news for consumers as the availability of a single format will allow consumers to purchase the high definition Blu-ray format DVD player with every confidence and enjoy all the benefits that this fantastic format has to offer."



"Now that the winning format is clear, Dixons.co.uk's aim is to have the UK's widest selection of Blu-ray players available for customers soon."

TechRadar will be hitting the streets of Bath later this week to give you a full round-up of what’s happening on the high street, which retailers are still stocking HD DVD and what discounts are on offer.