Photoshop Elements 12 will fix your dog's red eye

Adobe has released the latest versions of its lower cost image and video editing Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements software packages.

Photoshop Elements 12 adds a slew of effects, including the ability to fix 'red eye' caused when camera flash reflects in animals' peepers. Other features include simplified editing on mobile devices and 64-bit support to up performance on Macs.

Premiere Elements 12 now includes a Guided Edit mode that takes you through creating and adding music to videos, with more than 50 built-in soundtracks and 250 sound effects on hand.

You can download the Windows and Mac versions of Photoshop Elements 12 and Premiere Elements from Adobe's website now for £78.15 each (around US$124) (or £63.49 - around US$101) to upgrade from version 11). Both are available in a bundle for £117.22 (around US$187) (or £96.71 - around US$155 - to upgrade).

