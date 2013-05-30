Apple celebrates 100m iPod touch sales, unlikely to ever see 200m

Raise a glass to the mighty iPod touch, everyone, as it has reached the prodding paws of 100m users.

The company confirmed the sales landmark to the Loopinsight website on the day it outed a cheaper version of the device without an iSight camera and just 16GB of storage.

The popular media player and gaming device first arrived in 2007 and has become one Apple's most popular products, despite iPod sales going down the pan in the last couple of years.

With that in mind, the iPhone-without-the-phone is unlikely to see 200m sales in its lifetime, but still 100m is some achievement.

