Kingston releases microSD kit

Kingston Technology has launched a microSD card kit. The 1GB microSD card comes with an SD adapter and a miniSD adapter.

By slotting the microSD memory card into the relevant adapter, it can be used in a multitude of devices from mobile phones to digital cameras.

microSD cards are currently available in sizes of up to 2GB. However Kingston says its microSD adapter is not compatible with the newer SDHC microSD standard which offers flash memory cards of upto 4GB in size. It also warns than using the adapter with other cards may invalidate the product's warranty.

The microSD Dual Adapter Pack is available now priced £11.