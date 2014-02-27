Apple product in 'only okay' shocker

You might want to sit down for this one: the man in charge of marketing the original iPhone has branded it - THE iPHONE - "okay", going as far as to call it "not a great phone."

I know. This is big. Guys, this is huge. All Apple products are, we've been led to believe, resolutionary! magical! unbelievable! funnerer!

Are you seriously telling us that the original iPhone was NOT worthy of all that hyperbole, Bob Borchers? Well. We just don't know what to believe any more.

