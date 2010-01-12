Apple pulls Fingerworks site - Slate launch ahead?

Apple has made the odd decision to pull the content of its Fingerworks.com site, which has sparked yet more rumours of a forthcoming tablet.

The company was bought by Apple in early 2005, and created multi-touch keyboards and gesture pads, such as the TouchStream keyboard, a full size, split folding keyboard for sufferers of RSI.

Of course, this content pull-down has sparked rumours of an impending Apple iSlate (not that we needed any more) with a lot of the technology likely to be implemented in such a device.

Blast from the past

While the content has gone down, MacRumors has found a press release from Fingerworks, which clearly states technology you'd expect from an iSlate:

"The MacNTouch Gesture Keyboard is a complete user interface that serves as mouse, standard keyboard, and powerful multi-finger gesture interpreter.

"Mouse operations like point, click, drag, scroll, and zoom are combined seamlessly with touch-typing and multi-finger gesture everywhere on the MacNTouch's surface."

Of course, it also sounds a little but like the trackpad on a Macbook, or the interface with an iPhone - but why let that get in the way of a good rumour?

