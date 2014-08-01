Apple and Beats are now officially a thing

The papers have been signed, the rings have been exchanged. Apple and Beats are now officially an item.

Apple has announced that Jimmy, Dre, Luke Wood, Ian Rogers, and the whole team (sans the 200 Beats employees Apple is said to be laying off) are now part of the family - exactly four months since the story was posted as a bizarrely (but unintentionally) accurate April Fool's joke by music industry expert Bob Lefsetz.

"Today we are excited to officially welcome Beats Music and Beats Electronics to the Apple family," reads a statement on Apple's website.

What comes next?

"Beats cofounders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre have created beautiful products that have helped millions of people deepen their connection to music. We're delighted to be working with the team to elevate that experience even further."

"And we can't wait to hear what's next"

Get it? Because Beats make audio, and you hear audio. GET IT?