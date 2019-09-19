Borderlands 3 Moze builds: best skill trees, abilities and action skills for your Gunner

If you like to jump into giant mechs and gun down psychos then you need to know the best Borderlands 3 Moze builds.

There are a lot of different versions of Moze and her Action Skill so working out which one will keep you alive is essential.

Of course, if you’re more of a ‘offence is the best defence’ kind of person, then you’ll need to know which of the best Borderlands 3 Moze builds suits that style of play too. That’s why you’re here, so strap in.

Why choose Moze?

Moze is a soldier, and perhaps the most straight-forward of the Borderlands 3 classes, at least in terms of backstory.

Her Action Skill allows her to summon Iron Bear, a mech suit that you can equip with a huge array of different weapons. She’s the perfect choice for people who like to shoot things and not worry about anything else, after all, that’s what soldiers are for.

So, here are two of the best Borderlands 3 Moze builds for you to mess around with.

Best Moze solo build

This build is all about that Shield baby, and that’s why we’re going to be taking our core skills from the Shield of Retribution skill tree.

It doesn’t really matter which weapons you equip Iron Bear with, so just mess around with them and find your favourites. Here are the skills you want:

Armored Infantry: you gain extra Damage Reduction and Gun Damage while your shields are active.

you gain extra Damage Reduction and Gun Damage while your shields are active. Vladof Ingenuity: you gain Shock Damage Resistance and extra Max Shield.

you gain Shock Damage Resistance and extra Max Shield. Full Can of Whoop-Ass: you and your allies immediately start recharging your shields upon entering Iron Bear.

you and your allies immediately start recharging your shields upon entering Iron Bear. Behind The Iron Curtain: your shields recharger sooner and faster.

your shields recharger sooner and faster. Phalanx Doctrine: killing an enemy increases your Max Shield and your Gun Damage.

killing an enemy increases your Max Shield and your Gun Damage. Force Feedback: killing an enemy with a critical hit immediately starts your shields recharging.

killing an enemy with a critical hit immediately starts your shields recharging. Tenacious Defense: upon losing your shield it instantly restores itself by 40% and increases your gun damage.

Once you’ve taken all of these you can spend your points however you like as your shield will be nigh on impenetrable, so you’ll never have to worry about dying again.

Best Moze co-op build

Everyone loves explosions: they’re cool, they deal damage, and they’re cool. Cool is mentioned twice because it’s very important.

That’s why this build is all about explosions which makes it the perfect build for fans of Mr Torgue, or even Mr Torgue himself – the best Borderlands character.

Due to the explosive nature of this one, you’ll want to be equipped with the explosive Iron Bear weapons too. Here are the skills you need:

Fire in the Skag Den: deals extra Incendiary Damage whenever you deal Splash Damage.

deals extra Incendiary Damage whenever you deal Splash Damage. Means of Destruction: dealing Splash Damage grants a chance to return ammo and grenades.

dealing Splash Damage grants a chance to return ammo and grenades. Torgue Cross-Promotion: all Splash Damage has a chance to double in size.

all Splash Damage has a chance to double in size. Vampyr: Dealing damage with a grenade restores health.

Dealing damage with a grenade restores health. Why Can’t I Carry All These Grenades: ups your grenade capacity.

ups your grenade capacity. Explosive Punctuation: dealing Splash Damage increases your Action Skill Cooldown Rate.

dealing Splash Damage increases your Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Short Fuse: dealing Gun Damage has a chance to cause a secondary explosion.

Your other points can be put into whatever you want. That being said, it’s worth looking at the Bottomless Mags skill tree for the Dakka Bear skill. This adds a turret to the back of Iron Bear that your friends can jump on.