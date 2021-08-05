What is TCP/IP and why does it matter?

Networking technology is often interesting, but can be complicated - figuring out the gritty low-level details of exactly how it works isn't most people's idea of fun. It's much easier to ignore what's happening under the hood and get on with accessing the web and using your apps.

There is one area of networking that deserves a closer look, though, and that's TCP/IP.

It's the fundamental technology behind how computers communicate across networks, and understanding a little of how it operates can help you set up your own devices, troubleshoot internet issues, configure VPN apps and more.

If you normally prefer to avoid complicated expert-level network speak, we don't blame you - we do too. But although there's some of that with TCP/IP, you don't have to waste time with endless cryptic jargon and just learning a few basic concepts can make all the difference.

What does TCP/IP stand for?

TCP/IP stands for Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol. Although they're often mentioned together, TCP and IP are separate protocols, which together provide a set of rules which define how computers communicate with each other on both local networks and the internet.

The IP part of TCP/IP handles the most fundamental task of getting your data to the source device, whether it's a website, a network printer, or that Xbox in your kid's bedroom.

IP works by splitting your data into chunks called packets, then sending it to the destination. You can think of it as similar to sending a letter. The protocol has two formats of IP address - IPv4 and IPv6 - but the basic operation is the same. In both cases each letter takes a packet of data to the same address (the IP of your destination server) with the same return address (the IP of your device.)

The problem is that, just as in the real world, you've no control over how the letter is handled. Some letters might go by different routes, they may not arrive in the order you sent them, a few letters could be damaged along the way, or some may never arrive at all. Not great for a network, but, fortunately, this isn't as bad as it sounds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What is TCP?

TCP is a protocol which uses IP to send its data, but adds extra abilities to make sure the system works as you expect.

TCP is connection-based, for instance, which works more like a phone call than a letter. It can send streams of data and get acknowledgements from the destination device in real time.

TCP divides up your data into packets, gives them a number, then sends them via IP to the destination computer.

When your packets reach the destination server, it receives them via IP, then passes the data to its own TCP layer. This is smart enough to detect packet errors, ask for missing data to be sent again, then reassemble your packets, ensuring they arrive in the order they were sent.

This extreme reliability is TCP's big advantage. No matter how many packets you send, how many different routes they take, how many packets are lost, the protocol works hard to ensure your data gets there in the end. Okay, you might have a wait a while if network conditions are really bad, but let's be fair... that's not TCP/IP's fault.

(Image credit: SpeedGuide.net)

TCP/IP speedups

Adding TCP's many features brings some overhead to your data transfers, slowing you down a little, and in a few cases that may be an issue. If you're using a VPN app, for instance, switching from OpenVPN TCP to the simpler OpenVPN UDP protocol might improve speeds a little (check your Settings box.)

Operating systems have their own TCP speedups and settings. PC experts might be able to boost speed by playing around with a Window Auto-Tuning feature , for instance.

If you're not quite so confident, there are freeware tweaking tools which may be able to help. SpeedGuide's freeware TCP Optimizer looks scary (just check the pic above), but don't be put off. Click Optimal, the program claims to automatically find the best Windows TCP settings, and can apply them all with a click.

A few apps have their own built-in technologies to ramp up your speeds. The ExpressVPN Windows app has an 'Optimize Windows networking to maximize VPN speed' option, for instance (click Settings, Advanced) which tweaks some important Windows TCP settings. If it's disabled on your system, turn it on - it won't work for everyone, but is well worth a try.

If you try any of these, beware, TCP/IP optimization isn't easy and it's quite possible your system will be slower post-tweaking than it was originally. Make a note of any changes you make so you can restore them later.

And if you'd rather stay safe, feel free to leave TCP/IP alone. It's a reliable protocol which works well out of the box, which is why it's been powering the web for decades, and doesn't look like it'll be going away any time soon.