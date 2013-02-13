Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard review

A lot of us eat our lunches in front of a computer, and even more of us at least snack while we're typing away or browsing the internet. This can leave our keyboards covered in crumbs that are difficult to clean up, look bad and can even stop the keyboard working correctly.

The Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard is a rather unique looking keyboard that is designed to be easily cleaned and can even be washed in water.

The keys have a decent amount of space between them, which makes it easy to keep them free of crumbs and other detritus - especially with the included brush that resides beneath the keyboard.

Unfortunately, the wider spaces also mean your fingers do more stretching, which made the Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard rather uncomfortable to use. Our quick fingers were also prone to more mistakes with the larger spread of keys.

Sure enough though, the Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard did what it said on the tin - we were able to put it under the tap, let it dry and it was good to go.

Plenty of media and shortcut keys are included, and the new Windows logo graces the keyboard as well. The flat body and raised keys won't be to everyone's tastes, though.

Verdict

If you're keen on keeping your keyboard clean, then you may be interested in this keyboard, which seems more useful than the Belkin Washable Mouse. However, we found it uncomfortable to type on for long periods of time, which at the end of the day is a bit of a deal breaker when it comes to a keyboard.