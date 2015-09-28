Airbus and ATOS team up to take down cyber attacks

ATOS and Airbus Defence and Space have signed a partnership agreement that will provide a boost to enterprises looking to protect themselves from damaging cyber attacks.

The strategic partnership between the two global heavyweights gives them a chance to team up when working on the research, development and provision of a range of products, services and solutions to battle cyber attacks.

"By combining our forces, we come up with more innovation to continually improve the protection of our customer's infrastructures. It is also a great source of satisfaction to be able to expand our range and give our customers access to a portfolio of solutions that is unique in Europe, including the security expertise of Airbus Defence and Space in the defence sector," explained Philippe Vannier, Executive VP of Big Data and CTO of Atos.

One of the ways the two are planning to work together is in the development of security solutions for extended enterprises (group, subsidiaries and supply chain). The main part of the contract is a worldwide distribution channel partner agreement that allows both companies to benefit from each other's wide range of connections and reap the rewards of a cyber security market that will be worth a potential $84 billion (around £55 billion, or AU$119 billion) by 2016.

Atos and Bull

A large chunk of Atos' technology aspirations are realised by its Bull brand that is known for its technology products and services that are distributed in over 50 countries and benefit from 80 years of continual innovation. It is also a big player in the High Performance Computing (HPC) sector.

Atos' acquisition of Bull just last year created a behemoth in the cloud computing arena and by teaming up with Airbus the security side of things will give it an even stronger offering to present to enterprises.