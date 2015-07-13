How to build an SEO strategy for your business

A. Make the goal that you set in step number 1 achievable from your homepage, this will help to increase your chances for conversions.

B. Incorporate your key phrase into the title tag on your webpage (make sure the key phrase is unique for each page).

C. Place your key phrase in the Heading on each page.

D. Place your key phrase in the text in a way that makes logical sense. Don't over use your key phrase just incorporate it enough to where a real person reading your content will know that you are about the key phrase you are targeting.

E. Make your site easy to navigate - as few clicks as possible to achieve your objective.

F. On images relevant to your key phrase, incorporate the phrase in the alt tags and in filenames.