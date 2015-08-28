Microsoft Office 2011 for Mac vs Office 2016 for Mac

Looking over the entire suite, the most obvious difference with this new version of Office, if you've been used to the 2011 edition, is the new interface design. Even Office 2011 supported Retina displays, but the entire interface in 2016 has been dramatically modernised – it no longer feels dated on a modern Mac system, and the (optional) coloured toolbars help orientate you in the suite. While this will look familiar to Windows users, it's a thoroughly Mac aesthetic.

The Ribbon that runs across the top of windows has been slightly reorganised, making it more consistent with Office 2013 on Windows – see the image above for a comparative shot of the Ribbon on Mac, Windows and iPad. This might mean a bit of relearning for Mac users, but the groupings, such as the new Design tab in Word, do make sense.

There's finally support for some now quite longstanding OS-level features, such as multi-touch gestures for zooming, and native full-screen mode.

Microsoft's equivalent of iCloud Drive, OneDrive, is now baked in – so you can toggle (a little inelegantly) between the standard OS Open/Save dialogue box and one focused on your cloud documents – and it's through OneDrive online that you can access previous versions of files.

OneDrive also helps power collaboration – documents all have a handy share button at the top right – letting you share documents with others for them to view or edit. However, as we observed in our full review, the collaboration behaviour is inconsistent. Note, though, that the option in Office 2011 to broadcast a PowerPoint presentation online is gone.