Mobile Industry Live: May 2021

(Image credit: Virgin Media)

More Virgin Media-O2 execs confirmed

Liberty Global and Telefonica have confirmed more members of the leadership team for their proposed UK joint-venture. It was already known Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schuler (pictured) and O2 CFO Patricia Cobain would perform the same roles at the self-proclaimed ‘national connectivity champion’, but now it has been revealed that Jo Bertram will be MD for Business & Wholesale, Adrian Di Meo will serve as CIO and Jeff Dodds will be COO for TV, Broadband and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC).

Other members of the leadership team have been drawn from both Virgin Media and O2.