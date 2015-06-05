Amazon just leaked Microsoft's new Xbox One ahead of E3

In just 10 days, you might be buying a new Xbox One with 1TB of storage, a redesigned controller and Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $400.

Amazon appears to be holding a spot for a new Xbox One console set to release on June 15, conveniently the same day as its E3 2015 showcase.

According to the low-profile listing, the bundle includes the storage-wealthy console, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and the highly anticipated redesigned controller with a 3.5mm headset port built in.

When asked about the mystery listing, a Microsoft executive said, "We're gearing up for an exciting E3 where we'll showcase more games and experiences. We have nothing further to share at this time."

Last year, Microsoft had a similar release with a Call-of-Duty-style Xbox One with 1TB of storage, but it was priced at $500 and predated the updated controller. At $400, this Xbox One bundle looks like the deal to beat.

