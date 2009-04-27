Foxconn A78AX-K review

A fairly good offering if you're not interested in tweaking the hell out of your CPU and are on a budget build

For this dust-up, we're really looking at the how the graphs change when pairing a Phenom II with DDR3 rather than DDR2.

The result: nothing. Perversely, this cheapie DDR2 board fared better in the memory bandwidth test than the DDR3 did. Which just adds to the case that there's next to zero real-world difference right now.

If you're after a gaming PC on the cheap then this no-frills Foxconn board will definitely do the trick. It's not particularly suited to overclocking, though, despite a raft of BIOS options – lockups kicked in depressingly quickly.

A miserly two RAM slots makes for an even worse downer. That aside, the price is right and that AM2+ socket is a real sweet spot for processor choice at the moment.