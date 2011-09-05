iiyama ProLite X2472HD

Business-like monitors are iiyama's stock in trade, but the company's a bit of a laggard when it comes to introducing new tech. It finally introduced its first LED-panel last year with the E2472HD and is only now switching from TN (twisted nematic) to VA (vertical alignment) panels with this, the ProLite X2472HD.

There's nothing fashionable about its lateness here. That aside, VA panel technology has some very clear benefits, including improved black levels, better contrast and greater colour accuracy.

The downside is relatively high response times – the X2472HD is pegged at 8 milliseconds – making them less suited to films and games.

Anyone familiar with budget monitors will instantly recognise the X2472HD's glossy black plastic looks. Features are limited to touch-sensitive controls and restricted tilt adjustment.

Connectivity options include single VGA, DVI and HDMI ports, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are no built-in speakers.

In use, the X2472HD does a fairly good job for the money. It whistled through most of our monitor tests with considerable aplomb and performs very well when it comes to rendering your documents and photos.

The only hiccups you'll really notice are a tendency to blur text at very low point sizes and some slight dark spots in corners. Viewing angles are very wide (178-degree, horizontal/vertical) with virtually no colour shifts.

Sadly the X2472HD's performance is less stellar when it comes to movies and games, with noticeable blurring and ghosting – and that's enough to restrict its appeal for everyday Mac use.

