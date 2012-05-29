Google Apps for Business gets ISO security approval

Security fears are one of the key reasons why businesses – particularly bigger businesses - don't adopt cloud. To allay security fears Google has announced that its Google Apps for Business productivity suite has achieved ISO 27001 standard, one of the highest international security standards.

ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognised, and internationally accepted independent security standards, and the certificate covers all aspects of Google Apps, from the systems, through to the technology, processes and data centres serving the applications.

"Security has become a major reason businesses are moving to the cloud"

Eran Feigenbaum, Director of Security, Google Enterprise

Small businesses turns to cloud to improve security

Feigenbaum, also believes that the old attitude to cloud security may be dwindling and in fact smaller businesses are turning to cloud because of the greater security that can be achieved. "In the early days of the cloud, security concerns were often at the top of business minds as they considered moving to Google Apps. More recently, though, security has become a major reason businesses are moving to the cloud. The reason for this shift is that businesses are beginning to realize that companies like Google can invest in security at a scale that's difficult for many businesses to achieve on their own. This investment has produced an infrastructure and a set of services with robust data protections for our customers."

The new ISO certification is just one of many security certificates that Google Apps for Business has achieved and it joins the existing SSAE 16 / ISAE 3402 audits and FISMA certification for Google Apps for Government on Google's virtual mantelpiece.