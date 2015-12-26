Steam showed other people's user data, but it wasn't a hack

Valve's Steam service is back up and running as expected, after a bug saw it give users a look at others' details.

The high-profile error was explained as a code adjustment from Valve rather than a hack - but although the issue was only around for an hour it attracted huge amounts of attention and will be supremely embarrassing for the gaming giant.

Stream has become the de-facto platform for PC, allowing people to buy and network play games.

Up and running

"Steam is back up and running without any known issues," a Valve spokesperson told GameSpot.

"As a result of a configuration change earlier today, a caching issue allowed some users to randomly see pages generated for other users for a period of less than an hour.

"This issue has since been resolved. We believe no unauthorized actions were allowed on accounts beyond the viewing of cached page information and no additional action is required by users."

There is no official statement on the Steam service itself as yet, and it remains to be seen what the repercussions to this data leak will be.