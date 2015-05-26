This is probably the closest you'll ever get to being friends with Kanye

Kanye West is, in some ways, a prophet sent to us to guide the human race in the direction of truth and light and love and really expensive clothes.

So it makes sense that developers and tech-makers the world over have tried to channel his energy. After all, he is the new Steve Jobs.

So first we had Coin.ye, the bitcoin-alike that ended up in court, and now we have Ye.I, an app that puts a Kanye West avatar at your disposal.

It can do such useful things as dropping a mic or set your alarm for you like a hyped-up Siri. Check it out for yourself here before the lawsuit lands in 3, 2, 1...