Blinkbox movie rentals coming to Xbox 360

Blinkbox comes to yet another platform

The Blinkbox movie and TV rental service is to get a dedicated app for the Xbox 360 console.

The video-on-demand company, which is majority owned by Tesco, will land on Microsoft's console later this year and give Xbox LIVE subscribers access to a massive library of new and classic titles.

It will also be compatible with the Kinect gesture control technology, allowing you to use a series of gestures and movements to navigate to the content of your choice.

You'll also be able to utilise Bing voice search to easily find what you want to watch.

Growing number of devices

The app will offer access to over 10,000 films, including new releases on the same day the DVD is out, and a host of TV shows from both sides of the Atlantic.

Blinkbox comes to the Xbox 360 will rival both LoveFilm, which is also coming to Xbox Live, and Microsoft's own VOD offering.

The service is now available on a growing number of devices with a Samsung Smart TV app announced just last month. You can also watch on Mac, PC, tablets and PlayStation 3.

Michael Comish, CEO and co-founder of Blinkbox said: "The launch of Blinkbox on Xbox 360 means that we can bring our huge library of blockbuster movies to even more people across the UK, giving them yet another way access their favourite entertainment.

"Whether on PC, connected TV or console, our customers are now even closer to an amazing entertainment experience."