Apple unveils Enterprise upgrades for iOS 8

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, unveiled iOS 8 with new features designed specifically for enterprise developers. Upgrades include automatic device enrollment and enhanced data protection.

iOS 8's Device Enrollment program automatically configures devices for the enterprise. Devices purchased by enterprises will arrive to the user fully loaded with relevant mail, apps and calendar installations.

To provide more enhanced security for mobile enterprises, iOS 8 features expanded data protection that will cover third party apps. Enterprise support has also been updated to include per message S/MIME, managed books and PDFs.

iOS 8 for the enterprise will include VIP threads that allow users to generate notifications on a per-email-thread basis. Users can also enable automatic replies for out-of-office messages.

Ninety-eight percent of the Fortune 500 uses iOS, Federighi said.