Better phishing protection in Opera 9.1

The latest version of the Opera browser was released today, featuring improved protection against phishing attacks.

As Firefox 2.0 and Internet Explorer 7 before it, Opera 9.1 has been equipped with real time phishing protection.

The phishing protection in Opera 9.1 consists of a filter that compare URLs of websites visited with a blacklist of addresses, created by Opera Software. The filter is not activated in the standard version of the browser, as checking URLs in real time considerably slows down web browsing.

Despite not being automatically activated, it is easy for a user to check whether a website is included on Opera's blacklist or not. When the phishing filter is turned off, a black question mark is displayed next to a website's URL. By clicking on the question mark a user can manually check the website, but also activate the phishing filter.

The updated version of the Opera web browser also patches a number of flaws, none of which are security-related.

Opera 9.1 is available now for Windows, Mac and Linux. Anna Lagerkvist