Sony Vaio J series all-in-one unveiled

The Sony Vaio J series has been unveiled, an all-in-one touchscreen PC which boasts a 21.5 inch screen and what is called a unique 'loop' design.

Sony's Vaio J Series is billed as an 'elegant addition to any living space' and it certainly looks like a desirable piece of kit.

"The Vaio J Series delivers an uncompromised HD entertainment experience in a beautiful, integrated design with no unsightly cables," says Sony.

"The computer's unique 'loop' design offers space underneath the screen to stow the keyboard while you're watching movies or enjoying music."

Touch me

Specs-wise the Sony Vaio J series features a 21.5 inch HD touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processors, 500GB of storage and Nvidia GeForce graphics.

"The generously-sized touchpanel is a brilliant showcase for Media Gallery, adds Sony.

"This 'smart' media player organises your photos, videos and music for easy browsing with touch, flick, drag and rotate gestures.

"Media Gallery even learns from your preferences, recommending new content to deliver a truly personalised entertainment experience.

The range-topping Vaio J11M1E/B offers Intel Core i3-350M 2.26 Ghz processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, Windows 7 Home Premium, Nvidia GeForece 310M graphics and all the normal connectivity.

There's no price as yet, but the Sony Vaio J series' UK release date is July 2010.