Apple adds Bing to iPad with newest firmware update

Along with the much-sought-after 4.1 update for the iPhone 4, last night Apple also pushed out an update for the iPad, bringing the software up to version 3.2.1.

This update promises to fix Wi-Fi issues reported by many users, where their iPads would fail to reconnect to a wireless network. Apple acknowledged this problem and blamed third party dual-band routers.

Added Bing

In an interesting move, Apple also added Bing to the list of search engines available to use in the Safari browser as well as the following other, small bug fixes:

Fixes an issue that could prevent copy and paste of single-page PDF attachments in Mail.

Addresses an issue that could cause video playback to freeze.

Improves reliability of video-out when using iPad Dock Connector to VGA Adapter.

iPad users will be alerted to the update when they next connect to iTunes.