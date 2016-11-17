Apple hedging its bets with original TV content – it's all about the music

The industry’s interest was piqued when we heard that Apple was moving in the direction of producing original programming to sit on its App Store.
But a recent report out of (as reported by ) suggests the company has much more limited ambitions for its original programming efforts.
In other words, Apple isn’t looking to follow Netflix’s pledge that it wants .
Exclusives, not originals
As well as pointing out the relatively small team that’s spearheading the initiative, the report also states that Apple is more keen to develop programming that complements Apple Music, rather than standalone videos.
Also a priority is securing exclusive rights to third-party movies. Apparently the company has been so aggressive in its efforts that it has occasionally secured the rights to movies before they’ve even been green-lit by the studio itself.
The move sits in contrast to the likes of Netflix and Amazon, which have been investing heavily in original content to the extent that they now in the US.