PaintShop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate review

Even if you only have a passing interest in digital photography, editing your images will vastly improve the results.

PaintShop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate allows you to import pictures from your camera and ﬁx common problems, such as colour and sharpness issues, with one click.

Once you've a basic edit of your photos you can add special effects, text or metadata so you can ﬁnd and share them more easily.

This edition becomes the 'Ultimate Edition' with the inclusion of extras like media recovery software, a creative content pack, Corel Painter Photo Essentials 4 and a 2GB Toshiba USB memory key.

These all add to the value of the package and, if you're serious about making the most of your digital photos, make this the best solution to opt for.