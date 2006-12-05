CES 2007: 3D Motion-sensor remote control

You simply wave the Loop in front of the TV to change channels

US-based Hillcrest Labs has developed a new type of TV remote control. The Loop uses motion-sensing technology; you simply wave it in front of the TV to change channels.

The ring-like object uses what Hillcrest Labs is calling "Freespace motion technology", and has just two buttons and a control wheel.

It seems to us to be very similar to Nintendo's Wii remote . The real question, we imagine, is whether or not waving a remote control is easier than pushing a button.

The Loop will be on show at CES , the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, in January. No word on a UK release yet.