Kyocera adds four to colour MFD range

The 555ci model in the new line of TASKalfa MFDs

Kyocera has extended its range of printer/copier/scanners with four new A3 colour multi-function devices (MFDs) in the TASKalfa series – the 3051ci, 3551ci, 4551ci and 5551ci.

It has claimed high speeds for all four models, from 30 to 55 pages per minute at 4.5 seconds for the first copy, and easy interface with document management and enterprise resource planning systems through its HyPASTM software.

Features include adjustable touchscreen operation panels, four integrated USB slots to connect with devices such as a USB stick or IC card reader, and customisable colour tables. There is also an optional Fiery controller, which can be used to automate the management of a print run.

Security features include IPsec and PDF encryption as standard and the ability for IT administrators to set a password policy.

Energy savings

Kyocera has also claimed that the TASKalfa can reduce total electricity consumption by up to 50% through sleep and low power modes, and that the 600,000 page drum reduces running costs and downtime.

Anup Rai, UK Marketing Manager for Kyocera, emphasised the ability of users to fulfil bespoke requirements using the various features of the TASKalfa MFDs, and claimed they are straightforward to support.