HD makes ground in European market

Philips is a supporter of the Blu-ray HD disc format and makes its own HD televisions

Twenty six per cent of Europeans now have a flatscreen television in their homes. That's according to new research from Philips, which says the figure has risen three-fold from just 9 per cent in 2006.

The availability of HDTV broadcasts and introduction of new high-definition content sources such as Blu-ray and HD DVD discs, means that consumers now have increasing access to a "more vivid, detailed and rich world in our living rooms," says Philips. This is particularly so with the prices of HD TVs and players falling.

Philips says it's committed to making the HD experience as easy-to-use and rewarding as possible. It has a "comprehensive range of products, ensuring a smooth transition into the bold and beautiful world of high definition home entertainment".

But of course, it would say that. You can go to the Philips website to find out more about its HD products.