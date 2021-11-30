Live
AWS re:Invent 2021 keynote live blog: All the latest news, announcements and more
All the latest news and announcements from the AWS re:Invent 2021 keynote
Mike Moore
We're live and on the ground in Las Vegas for the AWS re:Invent 2021 keynote. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky is set to take to the stage at 08:30 PT/ 16:30 GMT to reveal a whole host of news, announcements, partner showcases and more - and you can follow all the latest updates here!
This is of course the first in-person AWS re:Invent since 2019, and thousands of attendees, customers and AWS employees have flocked to the Venetian Conference Centre in Las Vegas. Initial estimates are around 28,000 attendees, all jabbed and masked up, are in attendance - and with this being the first in-person event for some time, spirits are high!
