SAP places more on mobile analytics app

SAP has pulled a bunch of business intelligence (BI) and analytic applications together a single mobile app for iOS devices.

Named SAP BusinessObjects Mobile 5.0, it has been built on the SAP Mobile Platform and enables users to collaborate using the SAP Jam social software platform, insert annotations through voice commands, and get answers to questions with the Exploration Views function.

Updates include access to multiple sources of analytic content, including SAP's Web Intelligence, Explorer, Design Studio, Crystal Reports and Dashboards software.

There is also a new home screen and toolbar, new navigation, and the ability to integrate with third party security.

SAP has also announced a new software development kit with BusinessObjects Mobile 5.0 that allows businesses to customise their mobile analytic applications.