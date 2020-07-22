ConceptDraw review

ConceptDraw might appear expensive at first glance, but it comes with extremely powerful features that put it up there with the best in the world.

ConceptDraw is a powerful mind mapping and drawing program that’s up there with the best in the world. It offers top-of-the-range tools and features, along with an impressive template library and pre-defined objects.

On top of this, ConceptDraw also comes with Microsoft Visio integrations, project management features, and great business planning tools. However, it is one of the more expensive charting and diagramming programs available.

Plans and pricing

ConceptDraw offers a range of products suited to different users. All software licences are purchased with one-time payments, and there is a free trial. Discounts are available for academics and for those purchasing multiple licences at once.

Those looking for a powerful diagramming and data visualization tool will benefit from ConceptDraw’s DIAGRAM v13 software. A single licence costs $199 and includes a great range of stencils and templates designed to streamline the diagramming process. On top of this, it comes with full Visio compatibility and the latest rapid flowchart technology.

ConceptDraw PROJECT v10 is a feature-rich project management tool that’s designed to help you create and execute detailed plans. A single licence costs $299 and includes a powerful range of features for users of all sizes.

ConceptDraw’s third program, MINDMAP v11, costs $199 per licence. It includes simple integrations with the DIAGRAM and PROJECT platforms and allows users to create detailed mind maps to organize thought processes.

ConceptDraw’s OFFICE v6 package comes with full DIAGRAM, MINDMAP, and PROJECT software integrations. At just $499 for a single licence, it’s significantly cheaper than buying the three programs separately.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Finally, you can also purchase the MINDMAP and PROJECT or DIAGRAM and PROJECT packages for a discounted combo price of $399 per licence.

Features

ConceptDraw’s three software packages are fundamentally different and therefore come with a range of different features. There are a few noteworthy things worth mentioning which you can find below.

One of ConceptDraw’s standout features is its data importation capabilities. It offers streamlined integrations with a wide range of popular programs, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, and Visio, along with MindManager, FreeMind, and XMind.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Those planning to use ConceptDraw to visualize data, create flowcharts or diagrams, or build any other workflow process will benefit from its impressive template library. It comes with over 200 free and premium solutions for users of all types. In addition, these templates are heavily categorized to help you find the perfect choice.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Another of ConceptDraw’s most impressive features is its ability to work with Microsoft Visio files. Unlike many of its competitors, it gives users the ability to open, edit, and save Visio documents.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 comes with an impressive building plan creator. With integrated add-ons and a range of templates available, it’s one of the best blueprint and floor plan design tools we’ve seen.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Interface and In Use

ConceptDraw’s three programs come with their own user interfaces that can be linked using the OFFICE v6 package. There aren’t any web or mobile versions available, which forces users to work with a desktop device.

Overall, the ConceptDraw interface is very similar to the Microsoft Office range of products. All three programs are quite similar in appearance and functionality, with a range of menus along the top, left, and right of the page.

Additionally, ConceptDraw is very intuitive. It includes a powerful search feature which allows users to find specific tools. And, it comes complete with different popup menus that you can open and close according to the tools you want to use.

It’s worth quickly noting that both Mac and Windows versions of the software are available.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

Support

ConceptDraw users will benefit from online ticket and worldwide phone support, along with a comprehensive help center. But, live chat isn’t available, which can make it hard to get fast answers to your questions.

Although online live chat isn’t supported, the online ticket submission system usually comes with extremely rapid replies. We tested it out and were speaking with a member of the ConceptDraw team within an hour. Other user reviews suggest this is the norm.

Alternatively, you could take advantage of ConceptDraw’s help center. It contains numerous user guides and how-to articles, including a comprehensive “getting started” tutorial.

(Image credit: ConceptDraw)

The Competition

ConceptDraw presents a great all-in-one solution for those looking for powerful data visualization and business management software. However, it certainly isn’t the cheapest program around, which means you might want to look for a more affordable alternative.

For one, Workzone is a powerful project management tool that rivals ConceptDraw PROJECT.

Similarly, LucidChart is a great alternative to the DIAGRAM and MINDMAP software, especially for those who want the freedom of a browser-based program.

Final Verdict

ConceptDraw is a versatile visualization and business management program that comes with an impressive range of tools and powerful features. For starters, the DIAGRAM program is perfect for those who want to create high-quality flowcharts and business diagrams.

Similarly, ConceptDraw MINDMAP comes with powerful visualization features that allow users to map business ideas and streamline workflow processes. Finally, the PROJECT software comes with some of the best project management solutions we’ve seen.

All things considered, there’s very little not to like about ConceptDraw. It is a little expensive when compared to similar programs, but this is certainly a case of getting what you pay for.