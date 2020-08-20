Moving away from LIBOR - Are you ready for the change?

LIBOR's days could be numbered - so what's next?

Digital coins
(Image credit: Number1411 / Shutterstock)

According to a recent The Financial Times article, “the BoE’s deputy governor for markets and banking, said in a speech on Wednesday that it was “last orders” for the interest rate and that banks must stop adding to their post-2021 LIBOR exposures. 

By some measures, he added, the task is on a bigger scale than preparing for Brexit.” The issue being talked about? LIBOR! LIBOR, which stands for the London Interbank Offered Rate, is a benchmark interest rate, representing the amount that banks pay to borrow unsecured from each other. But LIBOR’s days are numbered. It is due to be phased out in two years

