For those who want to try Intel's latest technology but don't want to get bogged down with a lot of unnecessary features then this one board to have a closer look at

Foxconn is back in the motherboard market, and it's good timing what with Intel's Sandy Bridge launch, so here's its high-end board, the originally-named P67A-S.

To some in the know, Foxconn is the world's largest electronic manufacturer, but to the majority of the population it's one of the world's biggest manufacturers they've never heard of.

It's responsible for myriad OEM products, such the ViewSonic ViewPad 7 and more impressively the iPhone and all its brethren.

It made a real impact with its return to the consumer sector though with its range of X58 based boards; the FlamingBlade, Bloodrage and Renaissance series. Now it's turned its attention to Intel's latest Sandy Bridge technology and has released a range of boards based around the H67 chipset along with this solitary P67 board.

After reading the feature list of the Foxconn P67A-S, you'd be forgiven for thinking, "Is that it?"

Compared to a lot of its rivals using the P67 chipset, it does appear to be a bit light in the add-on features department.

This is not necessarily a bad thing since most people, if they're honest, hardly use many of the extras you find crammed today's motherboards anyway.

And if the lack of frills keeps the price down, so much the better.