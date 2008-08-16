LG Flatron W2252TQ

Don't be fooled by first impressions, this monitor has a long way to go before it meets expectations

For some cold hearted technology hacks, doling out abusive reviews is a sort of cruel sport. But sometimes a piece of kit is so woefully disappointing the gloves must come off.

That the illustrious LG would release a Flatron with such dim, sludgy and joyless image quality is truly baffling

The backlight is dull and dirty, the viewing angles mediocre and the pixel response is deeply ordinary, even for a TN panel. It's even more shocking to find that LG hasn't wired it up with decent image processing kit.

We can't remember the last time we saw such gruesome banding in rendered colour gradients. It's a pity, because it's actually quite a stylish monitor.