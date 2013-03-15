Foxtel Play takes pay TV subscriptions online

Foxtel wants you to play with them online

Pay TV operator Foxtel is backing up its Foxtel Go iOS app and expanded Foxtel on Xbox channels by continuing its aggressive push into internet television with the launch of Foxtel Play.

Essentially a combination of both Foxtel Go and Foxtel on Xbox, Foxtel Play is a pay as you go service that gives access to over 40 Foxtel channels on everything from your PC or Mac, to your compatible smartphone and tablet. It also extends to games consoles and certain internet connected TVs.

In addition to the 40 streamed channels - details of which are yet to be announced - Foxtel promises over 2000 catch up video on demand titles.

These titles will range from movies to drama, documentaries, kids programming and sports.

Cheaper, but not cheap

There are no firm details about what packages and prices are going to be available for the service, but Foxtel has stated that pricing will start from $25 a month.

If it's anything like the Foxtel on Xbox offering, that means you can expect to pay close to $100 a month for the full suite of channels on offer.

While that's cheaper than a subscription, the real benefit is the lack of a lock-in contract, which you have to agree to if you want a proper Foxtel service.