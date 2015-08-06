Apple Music: release date, price and features

Update: According to USA Today, in its first month Apple managed to coax 11 million subscribers to sign up for its free three-month trial.

Update #2: Apple Music has arrived! Check out our first impressions in our hands-on review of Apple Music, the the new streaming kid on the block.

Once you've checked that out you can bag yourself a free three month trial of the service, but you'll need to download iOS 8.4 on your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch to access it, or update iTunes.

If you're unsure how to get Apple Music on your devices, read our handy how-to guide!

Original article follows...

Apple Music, the name of Apple's long-awaited replacement for Beats Audio and iTunes Radio, is official. And while it may sound like a copycat, Apple's controversial approach will sing a different tune from Spotify and other music streaming services.

Announced at WWDC 2015, the service looks to integrate on-demand music streaming, a 24/7 radio station called Beats1 and a social network that will help fans connect with artists "on the deepest level, building relationships that last a lifetime."

Some of these features will be free. Some of them won't. A lot of it will look like Spotify and Rdio, but Apple has a few tricks up its sleeve to separate itself from the pack.

For one thing, the Cupertino company's bold new venture into streaming isn't all about songs – it's about community and uniting music fans the world over.

Services like Beats1 will have a revolving set of DJs based in London, Los Angeles and New York that keep new music, interviews and news running around the clock. Meanwhile, a new integrated social network called Connect will try to erase our memories of Apple's misguided Ping service.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new streaming music service from Apple

When is it out? June 30 on iOS 8.4, OSX and Windows, with Android support coming in the fall

How much does it cost? $9.99/£9.99 (about AU$13) per month or $14.99/£14.99 (about AU$20) for families of up to six individuals

But for every move Apple's made to shake, shake, shake up the industry, it's been met with consternation and apprehension, most notably from megastar Taylor Swift.

But before we go too far down the MP4 rabbit hole, let's talk about how big of a hole Apple Music will leave in your wallet every month.

There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that Apple doesn't believe in giving away a free meal. Apple's service has a price tag: $9.99/£9.99 (about AU$13) per month or $14.99/£14.99 (around AU$20) for families of up to six individuals.

The good news is exactly what you'll get for that asking price.

By subscribing to the service, you'll be able to play and locally save any number of tunes from iTunes's 25-million song catalog without any stipulations. That's 5 million more songs than Spotify has which, for fans of the indie genre, makes all the difference in the world. Plus, for fans of Tidal, you'll also be able to access "high-quality curated playlists" and get "expert music recommendations," if that's more your speed.

Apple will offer a free version of the service, too, to everyone with an Apple ID, but all it includes are the ability to listen to the new global radio station and use Apple's social media service. Comparatively, Spotify and Rdio offer unlimited streaming with ads to its members without a monthly fee, though many similar features, like saving local music, are set behind a paywall.

Apple Music's free version is intentionally limited, clearly, to see users jump into Apple's paid ecosystem. The silver lining is that the monthly service is lessened by a three-month free trial offer that Apple is extending to new users.

Apple Music will be released on June 30 alongside Apple iOS 8.4, with PC and Macs to receive a new version of iTunes around the same time, and an Android version will be made available in the fall.

Music curation

When Apple started hiring ex-music journalists shortly after the purchase of Beats, we knew something was up. What they were doing, apparently, was putting together a comprehensive way to sort and recommend music, using not only the algorithms from the now-defunct Beats service but human curation to present "great music people want to hear."

In theory, this will look a lot like Tidal's curated playlists, jam-packed full of information on artists, studios and producers, combined with Pandora's ability to match you with the most popular songs in your preferred genre.

Realistically, Apple Music has the advantage here by having your entire iTunes library at its fingertips that it can use as a reference point for the bands and artists you listen to the most.

Beats 1 global radio

When Apple said it was going to revolutionize the way we listened to music with a new radio station, it was hard not to laugh.

Beats1 will be a 24/7 music station, like SiriusXM here in the US, and hosted by renowned DJs like Zane Lowe, Blame Ebro and Julie Adenuga from Los Angeles, New York and London. It will be the first in its class that will offer news, interviews and new music from artists around the clock.

A recent report from The New York Times says that we can expect Elton John, Drake and Pharrell to host their own shows, with Pharrell calling "dibs" on the first Apple Music debut of an upcoming song. The report also revealed that the first guest on Zane Lowe's show will be renowned rapper Eminem.

Apple Connect social network

Ping, Apple's first attempt at connecting fans with artists via Facebook-like social media, was a complete failure. It launched in 2010 and was shuttered by the end of 2012 after limited engagement, and what seemed like artist apathy.

Apple Connect, we hope, will be different.

Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue took the audience through a live demo of the service that promises to integrate the on-demand streaming from services like Rdio and Spotify with social media services like the revamped Myspace.

In Cue's demo, he showed a behind-the-scenes video of Bastille composing music for their new album, as well as Alabama Shakes's lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard in the recording studio.

It's content that will drive Connect. Without it, Apple should consider pulling the curtain early and saving the world a small headache down the road.

Controversy about paying artists

Apple Music's three-month free trial was its ace-up-its-sleeve. To promise every iTunes account holder three months of unlimited streaming sounded too good to be true. It turns out it was. Just not for the content creators.

After its WWDC 2015 unveiling, Apple announced that it wouldn't pay artists a cent for music streamed during a user's three-month trial, and then it would switch to a 70/30 payment system then-after.

As you can well imagine, this didn't sit well with artists - particularly, Taylor Swift. "We don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation," Swift wrote on her Tumblr blog. Talk about "bad blood."

Indie artists and megastars alike asked Apple to pay up or ship out, and Apple being Apple, decided to do the latter. Apple refused to negotiate with indie artists, giving them an ultimatum to either stream their catalog for free for the first three months or remove their music from the storefront.

It took a threat from Taylor to withhold her latest album "1989" before Apple caved in to demands. Apple has since back-pedaled on its original stance and will now pay out artists during users' free trials, and in return have the exclusive streaming rights to Swift's set of tracks.