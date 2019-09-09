New iPhone live stream and start time: how to watch Apple launch new devices

The new iPhone 11 launch is nearly here, and we're less than two days away from hearing everything about Apple's next smartphone.

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone launch event in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and it's where we'll see the new smartphones as well as a few surprise reveals.

When is the new iPhone 11 launch event? It's tomorrow, Tuesday 10 September. The event is set to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST or 4AM AEDT on September 11. How long will the launch last? We'd expect it to be about an hour and a half long, although it could go for up to two hours.

The iPhone XS was rather similar to the iPhone X before it, but the iPhone 11 is tipped to bring some pretty huge upgrades to the range.

We're expecting three new iPhone 11 smartphones, as well as a few more wildcard products like a GPS tracker, and it's also when we're expecting iOS 13 and iPadOS to become available to the public.

How to watch the new iPhone 11 launch event

For the first time ever, Apple is letting you stream the new iPhone 11 launch event from YouTube, as well as from Apple's website and Twitter.

We're expecting lots of people to watch Apple's livestream, so by having two different ways of viewing it, there won't be as much of a burden on either stream.

If you don't need to see the products and announcements literally as they're announced, and would rather have experts help you understand what's going on, TechRadar will be running a live blog starting on the morning of the event.

We'll be sure to link to that live blog here as soon as it's up and running.