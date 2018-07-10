Microsoft announces cheaper Surface Go tablet, launching August

Mere hours after Microsoft teased its upcoming Surface device on Twitter , the company has unveiled its newest and cheapest entry in the range – the Surface Go.

With a thickness of just 8.3mm and weighing in at 1.15 pounds (520g), the 10-inch Surface Go is aimed at portability and could be perfectly placed to take on Apple’s own cheaper iPads, with Microsoft seemingly targeting the same student demographic that Apple's recently been chasing.

The Go is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor and comes in either a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage configuration or 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $399 (AU$599 / £TBA) or $549 (£TBA / AU$TBA) respectively.

Further specs

The Surface Go’s display offers support for Microsoft's existing Surface Pen stylus (priced at $99) including its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and like other Surface devices uses a 3:2 aspect ratio – in this case, with a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels.

While the Go includes Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connector for charging and dock connections, you can also charge this smaller unit via its USB-C 3.1 port, which (as you'd expect) can also be used to plug in external accessories.

As it’s intended to to be used on the move, the Surface Go’s battery should get you up to 9 hours of usage, according to Microsoft, thanks to the efficiency of the Pentium Gold processor and Windows 10 S combo. Users can upgrade to the full Windows 10 for free if they wish, although that'll likely mean taking a hit in battery life.

Accessories and pricing

The availability of accessories globally is yet to be confirmed, but you’ll be able to get a black Surface Go Type Cover for $99, with red, blue or silver “Signature” Alcantara Type Covers costing $129.

There’s also a new Surface Mobile Mouse for $34.99, which will be available in the same red, blue, or silver color options as the Signature Type Covers and the existing $99 Surface Pen.

Pricing will start from $399 / AU$599 (we're working to confirm UK pricing) and the devices will be available for pre-order from Wednesday 11 July globally. The US will see the Surface Go land August 2, while Australia and New Zealand will get it August 28.